Fresh faces to aid Cashmere Tech's title defence

Dan Schwarz.

Cashmere Technical head coach Dan Schwarz believes he has brought in the best possible players to continue his side’s success when the Southern League kicks off this weekend.

The club has added goalkeeper Pieter-Taco Bierema and young defender Kwadmo Amoafo from Selwyn United, Charlie Peacocke from Ferrymead Bays, and Jesse Beech from Auckland City.

Fraser Angus has also returned after spending last year with Tauranga City.

“We want winners to come into the club,” Schwarz said.

“We wouldn’t be signing someone if we didn’t think they were up for the challenge and if they weren’t winners themselves.”

Bierema and Amoafo may get an immediate chance to face their former team, as Technical meets Selwyn at Foster Park on Saturday to open their season.

Schwarz expected a similar outcome to last season, where Technical, Christchurch United and Coastal Spirit were all vying for the two spots in the National League at the end of the year.

However, he wouldn’t be shocked if another team sprung a surprise.

“We played against Ferrymead Bays (in pre-season) and they looked very good.

“Selwyn are always well coached and they can pull a rabbit out of the hat – they did it a few years ago.

“Dunedin City Royals I think will be a dark horse this season. They’ve got some new coaches in place and I think they’ll be good again,” Schwarz said.

“You never know with Nelson, they always bring in one or two very good players. If they’ve done that again, they could really close the gap.”

Southern League round 1

• Wanaka AFC v Universities, Wanaka Recreation Centre, 2pm Sat;

• Nomads v Christchurch Utd, Tulett Park, 2.45pm Sat;

• Selwyn Utd v Cashmere Tech, Foster Park, 3pm Sat;

• Coastal Spirit v Dunedin CR, Linfield Park, 12pm Sun;

• Nelson Suburbs v Ferrymead Bays, Saxton Fields, 12.30pm Sun