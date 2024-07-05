International glory beckons for Christchurch United's rising star

Christchurch United defender Rico Pradhan is set to make his New Zealand debut at the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 Championship. Photo: Supplied

Rico Pradhan looks set to make his international age grade debut at the Oceania Football Confederation Under-19 Championship.

Pradhan has excelled domestically this season and will be looking to continue that form at the tournament in Samoa.

New Zealand opens their campaign on Saturday against New Caledonia at 11am (NZT). The starting line-up is set to be named tomorrow.

They will then face tournament hosts Samoa on July 9 and Papua New Guinea on July 12.

The tournament consists of two groups of four, with the top two from each group going into semi-finals, and then the final on July 18.

Pradhan’s potential international debut comes off the back of a meteoric rise through Christchurch United’s youth ranks.

It is his first season playing regular senior football, having mainly been playing under-17s until now.

“Last year I wouldn’t even get many minutes for the reserves,” he said.

However, coaching changes and injuries to first-team players allowed him to start a few preseason games.

“I think I impressed them from there,” Pradhan said.

The young defender has since become a mainstay for Christchurch United’s first team, playing in all but one Southern League game this season.

The transition “was a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think I’m getting more and more used to it,” he said.

“I really push myself to find that level of confidence to play in this kind of environment.”

Pradhan, who has yet to be capped for a New Zealand youth side, recalled the moment he was told he would get the opportunity to represent his nation.

“I was [waiting] at the orthodontist with my dad; I was getting my Invisalign.”

Before being called into the orthodontist’s room, Pradhan received an email from NZ Football informing him of his international selection.

They were so excited to hear the news they “kind of startled the other people waiting,” he said.

With all eyes now focused on championship expectations on New Zealand are high.

New Zealand have won five of the last six championships, with Fiji winning in 2014 after New Zealand did not enter the tournament.

The tournament’s winning nation receives automatic qualification for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup, which will be held in Chile next year.

By Andrew Bourner