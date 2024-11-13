Must-win matches for Coastal Spirit and Canterbury United Pride

The Pride’s Petra Buyck clashes with Eastern Suburbs’ Zoe Brazier during Suburbs 3-1 win. PHOTO: MEG CC PHOTOGRAPHY

Coastal Spirit and Canterbury United Pride’s hopes of making the final of the men’s and women’s National Leagues respectively are hanging by a thread after identical 3-1 losses at the weekend.

Pride went down to Eastern Suburbs at English Park on Saturday, before Coastal lost by the same margin to Napier City Rovers on Sunday.

It means if they have any hope of finishing in the top two of their respective competitions, they must win this weekend.

The Pride take on Central Football on Saturday and Coastal visit Birkenhead United on Sunday.

Pride are fifth in the women’s competition, five points off the top two while in the men’s competition Coastal are down in sixth – but only three points shy of second place.

Cashmere Technical’s 4-3 loss to Western Springs saw them slip to eighth in the men’s competition, now mathematically out of the running for the final.

Coastal Spirit captain Joe Hoole said the team would fight until the end.

"Although we lost, we’ve still got a lot of belief within the group that we can still go and achieve something a little bit more this season, so very much looking forward to it (the Birkenhead match).”

Pride head coach Shane Verma said he wasn’t losing hope.

"You got to always be optimistic, right?

"We’ve got to do our end of the business and perform well in the next two games, but we also need a little bit of luck to go our way to make the top-two.”

It is Coastal’s first season in the men’s National League while Pride last won the women’s competition in 2020.

National League

Men’s points: Napier CR 14; Birkenhead 14; Auckland City 13; Western Springs 12; Wgtn Olympic 11; Coastal 11; Phoenix Res. 10; Cashmere Tech 6; Eastern Suburbs 5; Western Suburbs 1.

Women’s points: Auckland Utd 19; Waterside Karori 15; Eastern Suburbs 13; West Coast 11; Canterbury Utd 10; Wgtn Utd 9; Sthn Utd 8; Western Springs 8; Phoenix Res. 4; Central 0.