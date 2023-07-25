Philippines stun Ferns with win

Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring a goal for the Philippines. Photo: Reuters

Put the champagne back on ice. There is only one thing more difficult than making history at a World Cup - and that is backing it up in the next game.

After reaching an unprecedented summit against Norway, New Zealand crashed back down to earth in a big way on Tuesday night, with a shock 1-0 loss to world No 46 the Philippines in Wellington.

The result leaves the Ferns back to square one.

Roared on by a 32,357 crowd at Wellington Regional Stadium, the Ferns are still well placed to reach the knockout stages, depending on what happens in the other matches but will need a positive result against Switzerland on Sunday and who knows where their confidence and belief is after this?

Given the circumstances, it was one of the biggest anti-climaxes in New Zealand sporting history. Everything was set up for a footballing celebration – with a huge television audience, a perfect Wellington evening and a near capacity crowd. But the Asian team, making their World Cup debut, tore up the script, as the Ferns slumped to one of their worst World Cup defeats.

They didn’t play terribly – but neither never reached any great heights and lacked the focus, drive and accuracy that had defined the historical win over Norway. It was a missed opportunity that could haunt the team for years.

The Philippines coach promised they would crash the party – and they did it spectacularly – with Sarina Bolden’s 24th minute goal proving the difference.

The Ferns were unlucky to have a second half equaliser scratched due to a forensic offside call, which will be debated over the coming days, while Grace Jale forced an amazing save from goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel in added time. But they lost the match with a tepid first half performance, unable to take the initiative when it really counted.

They came home strong in the final 30 minutes, but the Philippines defended stoutly, along with plenty of time wasting. Coach Jitka Klimková opted for the same starting XI, while fullback Michaela Foster was unavailable, due to an unspecified thigh injury.

From the start, the Ferns couldn’t really settle. It was always going to be a tricky assignment, with so much expectation in the air, against a lesser opponent making their World Cup debut. The passing was a bit loose – and didn’t really improve as the half went on – and there was a tendency to go for the killer ball, instead of knitting play together.

Jacqui Hand scores a goal for the Ferns that was later disallowed. Photo: Reuters

Tawa local CJ Bott had a difficult first half, looking like she was trying too hard, with several misplaced balls and it was symptomatic across the team. There were a few early half chances, as Indiah-Paige Riley and Jacqui Hand got free on the flanks but no clear opportunities.

The Philippines had hardly seen the ball in the final third, but the Ferns were out of sync and couldn’t take advantage of a mountain of possession and territory.

Still, the opening goal was a shock – and the ultimate sucker punch. Betsy Hassett had a chance to clear – but couldn’t – and from the resulting cross striker Sarina Bolden climbed beautifully, out-jumping two defenders, to direct her header into the net.

Goalkeeper Vic Esson juggled the ball at the first attempt, but couldn’t keep it out, as the Asian nation celebrated their first World Cup goal. The small but vocal contingent of Filipino supporters went nuts, while the rest of the crowd didn’t know quite where to look.

New Zealand had to respond. They upped the pace, but there was still a lack of snap, crackle and pop. Hannah Wikinson couldn’t stretch out for an inviting Riley cross, while Katie Bowen dragged her shot wide of the post, after a foray forward. Most of the attacks were hopeful crosses into the middle, which were repelled.

Klimková rolled the dice at halftime, bringing on Olivia Chance (Hassett) and Annalie Longo (Riley) to change the attacking formula. Chance made an immediate impact, looking dangerous on the left, as she stretched the Philippines out. Wilkinson headed just over the bar, from a well worked corner routine, as the capacity crowd tried to lift the team in black.

The sense that it wasn’t going to be New Zealand’s night was amplified in the 64th minute, when Hand found the base of the post – after being set free by a delightful Chance pass – and the ball bounced back into the arms of the grateful goalkeeper.

The Ferns found their mojo from there and thought they had a deserved equaliser in the 69th minute, with Hand diverting her header brilliantly from a Wilkinson cross. But the celebrations were cut short, after the Qatari VAR official found an offside in the buildup. It looked a tight call.

From there it was only frustration, though Jale’s volley almost provided a spectacular finale, though the lack of added time (five minutes) was a mystery, given the amount of stoppages in the second half.

"Our goal was to inspire our nation and it was not the result that we wanted but the fight and the passion was definitely there tonight," said New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova.

"It is heartbreaking but this is not over yet… we still have time to reset and refocus."

The Philippines close out their Group A against 1995 winners Norway on Sunday, while New Zealand face Switzerland.

Scores

New Zealand 0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24′)

Halftime: 1-0

- By Michael Burgess of NZ Herald, additional reporting by Reuters