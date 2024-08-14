Canterbury Bulls squad packed with grand-finalists

The Hornby Panthers lift the Pat Smith Trophy after beating Halswell Hornets 20-18. PHOTO: CANTERBURY RUGBY LEAGUE

The Canterbury Bulls have named a squad dominated by players from the top three CRL premiership teams.

Of the 25-man squad, 15 featured in Sunday’s grand final – nine from the victorious Hornby Panthers and six from the Halswell Hornets.

Hornby beat Halswell 20-18 in Sunday’s grand final to claim their first title since 2021 which saw a host of players earn representative call-ups – including wing Seamus Stack, who scored twice in the victory.

They’re joined in the Bulls by seven Linwood Keas, who were knocked out by Halswell in the preliminary final.

It means just three members of the Bulls come from outside the top-three – two from Eastern Eagles and one from Riccarton Knights.

The Bulls, with new coach Walter Wilson at the helm, will play in the South Island Championship following relegation from the NZRL National Premiership last year.

Their first match is away to West Coast Chargers in Greymouth on September 7, followed by games against Aoraki Eels at home and Southland Rams in Oamaru.

Should they finish top, they will meet the winner of the North Island Championship on October 6, with the victor earning promotion.

Despite a star performace on Sunday, Halswell’s hat-trick hero Josh Everett wasn’t picked for the Bulls squad.

Everett scored three tries to claw Halswell back into the contest after being 20-0 down at half-time.

The Panthers had raced to an 8-0 lead in the ninth minute following tries to Stack and Christian Fetu, with the latter latching onto an intercept and running 40 metres to score.

They went further ahead when centre Zinzaan Martin muscled his way over in the 24th minute, before Martin grabbed another intercept and turned a pass under for Stack, who outlasted the Halswell defence to finish off an unforgettable 80m try.

It was the Everett show in the second half, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes and again with 15 to go, but the Hornets couldn’t find the points needed to complete a comeback and claim their first title since 2014.

For the Panthers, the victory was the perfect way to send off their departing trio of club legends – coach Jed Lawrie, and players James Baxendale and Corey Lawrie – with the club’s record-extending 17th grand final success.

Nine members of the 2023 squad have been selected again.