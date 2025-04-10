Crusaders to the Hornby Panthers: Joel Lam sets his sights on NRL dream

Joel Lam is playing for the Hornby Panthers while hoping to make the move to Australia. Lam previously played for the Crusaders in a 2023 pre-season game. PHOTO: SIDELINE PHOTOGRAPHS

New Hornby Panthers hooker Joel Lam is taking a big risk - leaving behind a promising rugby union career to chase his NRL dream.

Lam grew up playing union and joined the Crusaders academy after finishing at St Andrew’s College.

The halfback played the first of his eight Canterbury matches in 2022 and earned his sole Super Rugby cap in 2023.

He featured for the Crusaders’ development side last month but has turned his back on union to move to league with Hornby, hoping to eventually play in the NRL in Australia.

“I’d been looking to go overseas for rugby union. My agent and everyone thought this was the right time to go,” Lam said.

“I didn’t realise league was the way that I was going to go.”

Lam’s transition began when captaining Burnside in a cross-code pre-season league match against the Panthers. He was instantly hooked.

“I played pretty well and got a little bit of interest, then had more conversations.”

“Three weeks later, I’m playing rugby league,” he said.

Joel Lam played for the Crusaders in a 2023 pre-season game. PHOTO: SIDELINE PHOTOGRAPHS

Panthers coach Corey Lawrie said Lam – who has come off the bench in Hornby’s opening two wins over Halswell Hornets and Eastern Eagles – had impressed so far.

“ He’s got pace and he’s willing to learn. They are the two main assets if he wants to progress and he’s got both in abundance.

“His pass is pretty outstanding,” Lawrie said.

“You don’t get that high up in the rugby system without having some sort of talent.”

Although Lam acknowledged the risk of leaving union, he’s excited about the challenge.

“Definitely had those doubts pop into my head and a little bit of uncertainty.

“But I think it’s an awesome opportunity to challenge myself, step out of my comfort zone, and also chase another dream that I’d love to do – play in the NRL.”

His next task for the Panthers is against Riccarton Knights at home on Saturday, with the visitors coming off an away loss to Greymouth Greyhounds last weekend.

The Greyhounds are two-from-two to start the season and hit the road to face Halswell on Saturday, while Linwood Keas host Eastern.

CRL Premiership round 3

Halswell Hornets v Greymouth Greyhounds, Halswell Domain

Linwood Keas v Eastern Eagles, Linwood Park

Hornby Panthers v Riccarton Knights, Leslie Park

Points

Hornby 4; Greymouth 4; Linwood 2; Riccarton 2; Eastern 0; Halswell 0