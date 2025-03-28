Former Warriors player aiming to leave his mark on the Hornby Panthers

Hornby Panthers veteran Corey Lawrie has taken over coaching duties – replacing his brother Jed. PHOTO: ABRAHAM ATHERTON PHOTOGRAPHY

New Hornby Panthers head coach Corey Lawrie wants to put his own spin on the side - after taking over from his younger brother Jed.

Jed Lawrie stepped back on a high after leading the Panthers to victory in last season’s grand final, edging Halswell 20-18 to claim the Pat Smith Trophy, along with securing the Thacker Shield during the year.

Now, Corey – who started at hooker in that grand final win – faces a baptism of fire in his first game as coach on Saturday as Hornby hosts Halswell in a rematch of the grand final, with the Thacker Shield also on the line.

“It’s a bit of a sink or swim straight off the bat really,” Lawrie said.

The former Warriors player, who made four NRL appearances in 2007, says his coaching style will differ slightly from his brother’s.

“I’m probably a bit more focused on the defence. Maybe our attacking structure is going to be a bit different from last year,” he said.

“You have to change systems with the players you have, and we’ve got some real fast outside backs, so (it will be) a bit more flat and faster.”

One thing that will not be changing is the 45-year-old veteran’s influence in the Panthers’ dressing room.

“The culture and all that stays the same, because I’ve been pushing the culture aspect for the last 10 years anyway,” Lawrie said.

He will be supported by assistants Tau Arona and newcomer Nick Stewart, who also retired after playing last season.

Lawrie was looking forward to seeing his new crop of young players develop over the season.

“Our young hooker, Kyan Rosie, I took his spot in the grand final last year, so I feel a bit rough for him, but it’s his jersey this year. He’s a very good attacking player.”

In other first round action, Linwood Keas – also under new leadership with Andrew Auimatagi returning to head coaching duties – make the trip over the Southern Alps to take on Greymouth Greyhounds.

Eastern Eagles host Riccarton Knights in the other opening round match.

CRL Premiership round 1

• Hornby Panthers v Halswell Hornets, Leslie Park

• Greymouth Greyhounds v Linwood Keas, Wingham Park

• Eastern Eagles v Riccarton Knights, Wainoni Park