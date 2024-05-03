Hornets face Keas in top of the table clash

Halswell’s Cooper Te Hau and Jope Drala combine to tackle an Eastern player during Eastern’s 32-10 win. PHOTO: NATE LILLEY

Halswell Hornets are hoping to do the basics well this weekend in their top of the table Canterbury rugby league premiership clash with Linwood Keas.

Head coach Ray Hubbard said it’s something they didn’t do during their 32-10 loss to Eastern Eagles on Saturday.

“It was definitely a dip in the consistent things that we’ve been doing well over the first part of the competition.

“Being consistent week to week is challenging. So it’s an easy one for us to sort of move on from and leave it behind us and look forward to this weekend.”

Halswell have had the wood on the Keas, winning the last two clashes last season.

Hubbard said they would look to keep the game-plan simple.

“We’ll be looking to complete our sets, certainly look for field position, and be very aggressive, they’ve got some experienced players within their side.

“Hopefully we can apply enough pressure so that they’ll sort of dig their own grave and we can capitalise on that.”

Saturday’s other matches see third-placed Hornby Panthers host Eastern Eagles, while Riccarton Knights host Greymouth.

Just two points separate the top five sides in the competition.

CRL premiership round 4 results

Riccarton 32 Linwood 24;

Greymouth 16 Hornby 24;

Eastern 32 Halswell 10

Round 5

(2.45pm Saturday)

Hornby v Eastern, Leslie Park; Linwood v Halswell, Linwood Park;

Riccarton v Greymouth, Crosbie Park

Points: Halswell 6; Linwood 5; Hornby 5; Eastern 4; Riccarton 4; Greymouth 0