One more win needed to return Canterbury Bulls to NZRL premiership

The Canterbury Bulls head into next weekend’s NZRL premiership playoff against Wellington with confidence after a perfect run in the South Island championship.

The Bulls defeated the Southland Rams 32-12 in Oamaru last Saturday to cement the South Island title - and confirm their spot as challengers against North Island winners Wellington.

The winner will earn promotion back to the premiership.

Head coach Walt Wilson said the squad is in good form.

“We’ve had the benefit of having three games together now, and our game plan allows the boys to express themselves out on the footy field, they’re quite creative,” he said.

But he said playing Wellington will be a huge test for them.

"They want to get back in the first division just as much as us, so that’ll be our biggest challenge yet."

The playoff takes place at Ngā Puna Wai on October 5.