'Battle of the South': Tactix take on Steel in ANZ Premiership opener

    The ANZ Premiership returns to Christchurch on Sunday, with what is expected to be a  tight encounter between the Trident Homes Tactix and Southern Steel.

    Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said the team are excited to take to the court again in a competitive game and have been training since November.

    She said there is healthy competition for spots, with different defensive and attacking combinations all pushing for court time.

    The Tactix prepare to take on the Southern Steel at Christchurch Arena. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Delaney-Hoshek is expecting the clash against the Steel to be close.

    "The last games we had were really good contests. I think we won both of them by one.

    "So I expect this is going to be a really good contest again. Every team in this league this year is really good, there's not going to be any easy games, that's for sure".

    The new season is something of a milestone for the sport, with netball celebrating 25 years of elite leagues in New Zealand. 

    The red light setting means the game will be played in front of just a hundred spectators.

    Tip off is at 4.10pm at Christchurch Arena.

