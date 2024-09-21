All Blacks hold on to edge Wallabies in Sydney

Will Jordan of the All Blacks during today's Bledisloe Cup match between Australia and New Zealand at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

The Bledisloe Cup is safely locked away for another year, the 21st on the trot, after the All Blacks survived a late scare from the Wallabies, winning 31-2 in Sydney.

New Zealand ran in three tries in the opening 15 minutes, and at halftime led the Wallabies 28-14, but could manage just three points in the second as Australia stormed back to trail by just three with 30 seconds remaining.

The second half scoring woes continue for the All Blacks, who have not scored in the final quarter in all five Rugby Championship games.

Skipper Scott Barrett told Stan Sport he was feeling a "bit of relief" at the final whistle.

"The last 15 we found ourselves in a bit of a hole, but we managed to just hang on really."

He said the Wallabies comeback was "the nature of the Aussies".

"They don't lie down and they proved how desperate they were to get a hand on that cup. We were a bit wounded coming back from South Africa and the confidence was a bit low but we showed tonight what we are capable of."

Australian fullback Tom Wright admitted it had been the story of their season.

"That effort has been there all year but just not consistent enough unfortunately."

It was an electric opening quarter for the All Blacks, as they ran in three brilliant tries to send the Wallabies reeling.

Beauden Barrett was a late withdrawal through injury, which saw Will Jordan get another shot at 15.

And the fleet-footed fullback took his chance and after a quiet test in Cape Town, made an emphatic start, exploding through a hole and gassing the cover to open the scoring.

Just moments later, Cortez Ratima sparked a second with a probing dart from the ruck before drawing the final defender to send Reiko Ioane away.

It was three inside 15 for the men in black, some slick hands with the final pass coming from Wallace Sititi, Caleb Clarke still with some work to do, and he powered through two Wallabies to make it 21-0.

The Aussies finally hit back with a set piece stunner, a deep line out throw taken by Rob Valetini who found Nic White inside, the halfback sending Fraser McReight in under the sticks.

A fortuitous fourth followed for New Zealand, Sevu Reece snaffling an intercept, linking with Ardie Savea looming on his inside.

Five minutes before the break, the Wallabies pulled on back through Matt Faessler who broke away from a lineout maul.

Marika Koroibete of the Wallabies is tackled by Jordie Barrett. Photo: Getty Images

Jordie Barrett looked to have scored another before the siren as he crashed over in the corner, only for the TMO to spot an earlier knock on by Sevu Reece.

Anton Lienert-Brown entered the fray after oranges, as Jordie Barrett made his way to the bench following a heavy hit in the first half.

Mckenzie butchered one to start the second, with an unmarked Tamaiti Williams on his shoulder, the first five inexplicably threw a flick pass which found the grass.

Savea then went over the line but some desperate Wallaby defence kept the ball from being grounded.

The All Blacks were denied a third time, and it saw one of the great tries go begging.

Breaking out of their 22, Mckenzie streaked around Valentini, gave it to Jordan, breaking through a Tom Wright tackle and linking with Codie Taylor who gave to Ratima to muscle his way over.

However, the scorcher was ruled out, replays showing Mckenzie's initial offload floated forward.

The second half deadlock was finally broken, Hunter Paisami sneaking through to bring the Wallabies within 10.

Lienert-Brown was binned for slowing the play down, and seven minutes later, Clarke was off for slapping the ball down, leaving the All Blacks with 13 for a small window.

The Wallabies looked to have taken full advantage as Len Ikitau strolled in under the horns, but once again, it was ruled out for an earlier forward pass.

Plummer then made his way on for his first test cap with five minutes on the clock.

Australia then had a serious sniff as Tom Wright got on the outside of Mckenzie and stretched out to score and cut the deficit to just three with thirty seconds to play.

However, the hosts were unable to control the restart, and their two decade-long quest to reclaim the Bledisloe goes on.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, showed just how clinical they can be, with a flawless 15 minutes to kick things off, but once again they fell flat after a fizzer of a start, and looked a different side in the second.

Scorers

All Blacks 31 (Jordan, Clarke, Ioane, Savea, tries, Mckenzie 4 cons, 1 pen)

Wallabies 28 (McReight, Faessler, Paisami, Wright, tries, Lolesio 4 cons)