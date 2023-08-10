CBHS turn attention to South Island final

CBHS hooker Manumaua Letiu makes a break in Saturday’s final against Nelson College. Photo: Liz Giltrap

Christchurch Boys’ High will have little time to reminisce over their first Miles Toyota Premiership title in five years as they turn their focus to the South Island final on August 19.

The blue-and-blacks will take on either Southland or Otago boys’ high school next Saturday following their brilliant 30-26 win over rivals Nelson College.

It was CBHS’s first regional title since 2018.

Co-coach Mike Drury said it was a “real thrill” to topple previously unbeaten Nelson in the final.

“The success of this team is based around some excellent leadership, with the co-captains Jake Frost and head boy Manumaua Letiu providing cool heads and leading from the front all season.”

The lead changed between Nelson and CBHS five times throughout the game.

Nelson were first to score, with halfback Oliver Gibbons scoring the first of his hat trick of tries in the 10th minute.

Drury said the dominance of the team’s forward pack gave first-five Will Haig and second-five Geordie Hassall opportunities on attack, while also allowing the maul to function.

Hooker Letiu dotted down for his first of two tries from a powerful maul after 25 minutes.

Co-captain Jake Frost wins a lineout for Christchurch Boys' High. Photo: Liz Giltrap

Their 10-7 lead didn’t last long, with Nelson pouncing on a CBHS defensive error to go up 14-10 with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

However, a try to centre Jack Busch-Ward saw CBHS go into the break with a narrow 17-14 lead.

Halfback Gibbons managed to cross the line for Nelson once again after halftime.

But the momentum quickly shifted to CBHS when co-captain Letiu scored his second before Hassall nailed a 40m penalty with 10min to go.

Nelson fought to the final whistle, with halfback Gibbons scoring his third try of the match to narrow the score.

But CBHS were able to hold on to possession before Hassall closed out the game by tapping the ball and kicking it out.

The winner of next weekend’s final will progress to the National Top Four competition.

CBHS have featured seven times previously, last winning the national championship in 2006.

The time and venue for the South Island final will be confirmed after Saturday’s Southern final between Southland and Otago.