Chiefs go top as NZ teams sweep Christchurch Super Round

Jared Proffit of the Chiefs scores a try during Sunday's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Fijian Drua at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

The Chiefs benefited from a bizarre try to beat the Fijian Drua 42-22 and go top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings on Sunday as New Zealand teams swept all five matches in Super Round at Christchurch's new Te Kaha stadium.

The Drua were holding their own four minutes from halftime in the final contest of the weekend when debutant Chiefs fullback Isaac Hutchinson, playing under advantage, put in a kick for Daniel Sinkinson to chase.

Winger Sinkinson was only able to kick the ball over the tryline where Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese looked in full control as he swooped to pick it up.

Rather than ground it to trigger a restart, however, Droasese elected instead to grubber a kick across his own in-goal area and disbelieving Chiefs prop Jared Profitt accepted the gift, grounding the ball with his forearm for a try.

The Chiefs added a fourth try of the half from scrumhalf Cortez Ratima a minute later to take a 28-10 lead into the break and second-half scores from Sinkinson and replacement back Tepaea Cook-Savage proved enough for a comfortable victory.

The bonus-point win put the Chiefs level with the Hurricanes on 36 points but top of the standings courtesy of their eight match wins to seven for their rivals, who have played a game fewer.

The reigning champions Crusaders set the tone for the weekend on Friday as they celebrated the opening of their long-awaited new home with a convincing 35-20 victory over the NSW Waratahs.

Australia's best chances of breaking the local dominance at the $402 million arena came on Saturday, but Hurricanes winger Fehi Fineanganofo scored four tries to take his season tally to 14 as the Brumbies fell 45-12.

The Queensland Reds made it a tighter contest in the late game against the Blues but All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett sealed a 36-33 victory for the New Zealanders with the decisive penalty in golden point extra time.

The Highlanders then muscled up to down a spirited Moana Pasifika challenge with a 27-17 victory to continue the home success into Sunday.

"It was a big occasion because of the new stadium here in Christchurch," said Chiefs captain Tupou Vaa'i.

"It was awesome to get all the teams here and get three days of quality rugby."

The sellout crowds that flocked to the new stadium all weekend will have delighted Super Rugby organisers but the dominance of the local teams in what has become an increasingly uneven competition will perhaps not.

The top four in the standings after 11 of the 16 rounds of the regular season are all from New Zealand with the Blues three points adrift in third and the Crusaders fourth, a point ahead of the Brumbies and three clear of the Reds.