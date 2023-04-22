Crusaders survive scare against Rebels

Crusaders 43

Rebels 27

Don’t let the scoreline fool you. The time has come to ask serious questions of the Crusaders stuttering Super Rugby campaign.

Sure, a raft of injuries has caused major disruptions that forced the defending champions to use 40-odd players this season.

Yet their decidedly disjointed performance coming off the bye against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday night, when they needed four second half tries to escape being pushed to the brink, was no aberration.

From their lineout issues to the scratchy attack, the Crusaders have been largely unconvincing this season.

Absent stars Will Jordan, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ethan Blackadder and Codie Taylor, the latter a late withdrawal from this match, represent significant firepower to return in the coming weeks.

Dangerous wing Melani Nanai and highly promising halfback Noah Hotham should be strongly considered for promotion, too.

Yet the Crusaders had more than enough talent to dispatch the Rebels, the 10th placed side that was thumped 54-17 two weeks ago by the Blues at the same venue.

That the Crusaders required late tries from replacement hooker Ioane Moananu and midfielder Dallas McLeod to subdue the Rebels speaks to their ongoing struggles.

The Crusaders won’t panic. They weren’t at their best during last year’s regular season, either. They timed their run to perfection to storm Eden Park and crush the Blues in the final to claim a sixth straight title.

Crusader Jack Goodhue tries to escape a tackle against the Rebels in Melbourne last night. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson has been here before. He’s now surpassed Robbie Deans to hold the most wins in Super Rugby history with 90 not out from 106 matches for an 85 per cent success rate. In Melbourne, though, Robertson was notably agitated as he watched on from the coaching box while the Crusaders trailed 24-12 at halftime.

All Blacks David Havili and Richie Mo’unga, through his controlled kicking game and influential injections, eventually stepped up to play composed hands while Cullen Grace, McLeod and Finlay Brewis added telling impact from the bench to propel the Crusaders to a crucial bonus point victory that pushes them into third.

Opposition will, however, note their issues attempting to counter the defensive line speed and breakdown pressure the Rebels applied.

With a headline rematch against the Chiefs in Hamilton next week – after the Crusaders round one loss at home - Robertson will be well aware drastic improvements are needed.

The Rebels caught the Crusaders off-guard from the outset with their adventurous attacking approach.

The locals chased width with every opportunity. Their offloads got in behind the Crusaders and they caused problems attacking the breakdown and with several big shots on defence that forced errors. Loose forward Josh Kemeny’s hit on Havili allowed Auckland No 8 Vaiolini Ekuasi to sprint 80 metres to score.

Macca Springer’s opening try started a seemingly predictable procession, only for the Rebels to rapidly flip the script. Two replies in as many minutes from loose forwards Brad Wilkin and Ekuasi handed the Rebels an unlikely lead, and they then grew in stature from there.

While Havili responded for the Crusaders, the Rebels weren’t deterred.

The Crusaders had ample opportunity to strike in the first half but errors and poor decision-making let them down. Their lineout continued to falter – blowing a chance with an overthrow five metres out – and after turning down two shots at goal just before the break, Mitchell Drummond’s mistake at the back of the scrum squandered another chance to reduce the deficit.

Three tries and 24 points is the most first half points the Rebels have scored against the Crusaders.

It was a familiar fade from the Rebels, though, as they managed one penalty in the second half. Havili’s brace proved telling but the Crusaders had to be patient with two tries coming after a yellow card to Ekuasi.

When Robertson reviews this performance the first 60 minutes won’t be pleasant viewing.

Next week’s showdown with the Chiefs would be the perfect time for the Crusaders to shake their funk and send a message to the competition.

Crusaders 43 (David Havili 2, Macca Springer, Cullen Grace, Ioane Moananu, Dallas McLeod tries; Richie Mo’unga 5 cons, pen)

Rebels 27 (Brad Wilkin, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Ryan Louwrens tries; Reece Hodge 3 cons, 2 pens).

HT: 12-24

- By Liam Napier