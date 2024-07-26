Linwood captain hoping to mark milestone game with Metro title

Linwood centre Ethan Faitaua looks for a gap in the Marist Albion defence. PHOTOS: BRANDON KUIPERS

Linwood will be looking to emulate the great side of 1973 in the Metro rugby final on Sunday.

That was the last time they won the competition, with a side stacked with All Blacks and Canterbury players, including hooker Tane Norton, fullback Fergie McCormack and wing Terry Mitchell.

For current captain and lock Tepasu Thomas, leading the team out onto Rugby Park against University of Canterbury takes on added significance – he is playing his 100th match for the club.

Thomas, who joined the club 10 years ago, said he’d gladly give it all up for one thing on Sunday.

“I’d hands down give that up for a win for my teammates, for the guys next to me, the club, coaches, families, my family.

“It (the club) has always been a happy place for me and my family, and that’s what’s sort of special about it.

“My kids are welcome everywhere I go, so they’re always at the club. People know my kids and vice versa, other people have kids and we’re just one big family.”

Linwood won their last three regular season games to clinch the final playoff spot and have since upset Lincoln University in the quarter-finals, HSOB in the semis and most recently Marist Albion 32-29 in the preliminary final, thanks to a last-minute penalty from Josh Jennings.

Linwood head coach Brendan Nolan said the community support in their run to the final had been outstanding.

“It’s truly uplifting for our group to know that it means so much to a lot of people.’’

University are also seeking to end a title drought dating back to 1990.

For the second year in a row they’ve topped the round robin, falling at the semi-final stage last year.

Head coach Daniel O’Brien said it had been a long process getting University to where it’s at now.

“This has been building over the last three years. As a club we’re really excited with how things are going.

“Certainly with this particular group, 15 of our 22 who will be involved this weekend are actually colts-eligible (under-21).

“It’s amazing to think you’ve got a team that’s developed over the last season or two, developing their rugby awareness and getting themselves to this point is fantastic.”

University got up late over Sydenham in their preliminary final, winning 36-31 after wing Angus Henare scored in the dying moments, to make their first final since 2017.

O’Brien said the close game had prepared them nicely for this week’s final test.

“Our whole mantra this year has been about improving week-on-week, so if you can improve from the last game, you’re obviously going to get better.

“For us it’s probably just continuing to execute what we’re trying to achieve. I don’t think there’s ever been a perfect game of rugby played, but we’ll keep pushing to get as close as we can to that marker.”

But both coaches wanted to make sure their charges just enjoy the occasion.

“As a group, we don’t look too far ahead,” said Nolan.

“We just look what’s right in front of us and enjoy it for what it is, making sure that the week’s memorable.”

Said O’Brien: “I just want the boys to experience what a grand final week is about. Running out on Rugby Park in front of friends and family and a large crowd will be something they’ll remember forever.”

Metro rugby final (2.45pm Sunday)

Canterbury University v Linwood, Rugby Park.

Preliminary finals

University of Canterbury 36 Sydenham 31; Linwood 32 Marist Albion 29.

Plate final

New Brighton 39 Lincoln Uni 21.

Road to the final

Canterbury University

R1: 28-3 v Linwood

R2: 27-27 v Marist Albion

R3: 34-38 v Sydenham

R4: 26-31 v Lincoln University

R5: 31-23 v New Brighton

R6: 32-10 v HSOB

R7:37-34 v Burnside

R8: 38-7 v Belfast

R9: 40-43 v Sumner

R10: 39-24 v Shirley

R11: 62-21 v Christchurch

Qualifying final: 41-38 v HSOB

Preliminary final: 36-31 v Sydenham

Linwood

R1: 3-28 v University of Canterbury

R2: 32-29 v HSOB

R3: 27-18 v New Brighton

R4: 23-28 v Shirley

R5: 29-43 v Sydenham

R6: 36-47 v Marist Albion

R7: 38-47 v Sumner

R8: 26-32 v Burnside

R9: 24-20 v Belfast

R10: 86-0 v Christchurch

R11: 37-29 v Lincoln Uni

Elimination final: 31-17 v Lincoln Uni

Semi-final: 30-27 v HSOB

Preliminary final: 32-29 v Marist Albion