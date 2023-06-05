McCaw marks milestone at Kurow club

Richie McCaw (left) speaks during the Kurow Rugby Club 125th Anniversary celebrations alongside Martin Devlin on Saturday night. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Kurow Kid returns.

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw came home to Kurow over the weekend to celebrate the rugby club’s 125th anniversary.

He was honoured alongside the other life members of the club and also spoke at a dinner at the Kurow Memorial Hall.

It was good to be back, McCaw said.

"It’s been a while since I’ve been down here, obviously being busy with other things.

"It’s great seeing all the old faces that I haven’t seen in a while."

It was not the first anniversary he had attended however.

A 17-year-old McCaw was involved in a game in 1998 to celebrate the 100th anniversary.

"Hard to believe that’s 25 years ago," he said.

But any hope that the All Blacks great would take to the field again for the invitational Kurow Barbarians side that played the Kurow B team as a curtain raiser was quickly squashed.

"I did have someone ask me [to play] and I was like, I don’t own any boots anymore. I’m not that silly."

It was great to see the whole Kurow community come together to celebrate the occasion, he said.

