Otago's hopes for playoff spot get a boost

James Arscott of Otago on attack during tonight's NPC match against Manawatū in Palmerston North. Photo: Getty Images

Otago still have a playoff spot in their sights.

They snapped a four-game losing streak with a 28-10 win against Manawatū in Palmerston North tonight.

The game did not make for compelling viewing, but the win lifted Otago to three wins from eight games.

They are in 11th place but are just two points adrift of the top eight.

Otago were forced into some late changes ahead of the game.

Both specialist locks Fabian Holland and Will Tucker were scratched from the line-up.

Sam Fischli moved from openside to lock and Harry Taylor was promoted from the bench to the side of the scrum.

Prop Abraham Pole was ruled out as well.

If you caught the first half you would probably want that 40 minutes back.

And if you did not catch the "action" then think box kicks, forcing back, one-off attacks, driving mauls and a couple of Cameron Millar penalties.

It was not a great watch.

Reece MacDonald of Manawatū evades the challenge of Otago's Finn Hurley. Photo: Getty Images

The conditions did not help. It was wet and windy and two of the competition’s worst-performed teams were putting on a demonstration of how badly rugby can be played when neither side has much confidence.

Otago took a 13-3 lead into the break.

Veteran hooker Liam Coltman flopped over from a lineout drive in the fourth minute.

Millar nailed the conversion and a couple of penalties as well.

The second penalty came from a nice run from Millar.

He fielded a kick and opted to run it back. He slipped by two defenders before he was collared.

But the home side infringed at the ruck and Millar knocked it over.

Manawatū should have scored in the 10th minute.

Taniela Filimone ran on to a grubber. The line was wide open, all he needed was to gather the ball. But a combination of the bounce and wet conditions conspired against the right winger.

The second half followed a very similar pattern. You just had to keep hitting the snooze button.

Henry Bell got driven over from a lineout drive. It was a replica of the Coltman try in the first half.

Hudson Creighton of Otago scores a try in the tackle of Manawatū's Luke Campbell. Photo: Getty Images

Otago have defended well all season and that try was set up by some scrambling at the other end which brought about a mistake.

Out of nowhere came a wonderful try which was out of character for the game.

Turbos fullback Drew Wild got the ball 80m out and sprinted down the left flank. He put in a deft chip to defeat the cover and, in one motion, both scooped the ball up and shovelled the pass to Luke Campbell who scored.

That play will make the very brief highlight reel.

Hudson Creighton completed the win when he scored from a kick pass. Reece MacDonald had fumbled and he pounced.

NPC

The scores

Otago 28

Liam Coltman, Henry Bell, Hudson Creighton tries; Cameron Millar 2 con, 3 pen

Manawatū 10

Luke Campbell try; Brett Cameron con, Reece MacDonald pen