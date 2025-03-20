Prebbleton colts facing uncertain future as player numbers dwindle

It is looking increasingly unlikely Prebbleton’s back-to-back title-winning colts team will take to the field in 2025. Photo: Supplied

Two-time defending colts champions Prebbleton are unlikely to field a team this season due to a shortage of players.

The club has struggled with player departures, ageing out, and a young under-18 side that lacked numbers last year.

Senior club captain Derek Todd told Selwyn Times last week the club had eight to 10 players registered for the side and were exploring options to recruit more players or merge with another club.

But Selwyn Times understands those plans have been shelved and no colts side will be fielded by Prebbleton this year, with some players already in the process of joining other clubs.

Todd confirmed on Monday not fielding a colts team was on the cards.

“It’s something we are considering, but it’s not an official thing at this stage. It still has to be ratified by our executive (committee).”

Ellesmere Rugby chair Leslie Greenslade said fluctuations in player numbers are common among clubs.

“Not everybody’s in the fortunate position where you have lots of numbers coming through every year,” she said.

“I know Lincoln has gone through periods where they have not as many teams as other years.

“Waihora are the same, Darfield, all clubs go through it.”

Todd hopes the issue won’t have any long-term effects on the club.

“If you look at a lot of the senior sides, not just our club but most clubs, if you went through them and asked how many of those guys actually played colts at that club, you’re probably at 50% or less,” he said.

“But it does knock you, in terms of (player) numbers that might go through to division 2, possibly more-so than for division 1.”

The first round of the Ellesmere colts competition kicks off on April 26.