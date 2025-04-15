Richie Mo'unga invited to play for Anzac team against Lions

Richie Mounga playing for Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo in February. Photo: Getty Images

Japan-based ex-Crusaders and All Blacks playmaker Richie Mo'unga says he's "very interested" in playing for an Anzac team against the touring British and Irish Lions in Australia.

Japanese media reports say Mo'unga was approached to play in the game by former All Blacks coach Ian Foster who will take charge of the combined Australia-New Zealand invitation side for the match in Adelaide on July 12.

Mo'unga plays under coach Foster at Japanese club Toshiba Brave Lupus, and told RugbyJP.com he was keen to play in the international match and would ask the club for permission.

"Yes, Foz has spoken to me about the game," the 30-year-old said.

"I'm really interested in playing, it's with my agents now, I'll have to ask Toshiba for permission to play next."

The last of Mo'unga's 56 tests was the 2023 World Cup final loss to South Africa before he took up a three-year Japanese contract.

Scott Robertson and Richie Mo'unga after winning the Super Rugby Pacific title in June 2023. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and New Zealand Rugby have reportedly made inquiries with the playmaker about ending his contract early but the approaches are understood to have had no success.

Mo'unga said playing in the Anzac match at Adelaide Oval would scratch an itch.

"I miss the big test match setting, the big arenas, this will be the closest I'll get to it while I'm in Japan," he said.

Foster has reportedly approached long-serving All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith - who is playing in Japan after retiring internationally - to play for the Anzac side, along with former Wallabies great Michael Hooper.

Mo'unga has never faced the Lions, having made his test debut a year after the combined Northern Hemisphere side toured New Zealand in 2017.

The decorated Crusaders' first five has been a standout performer since joining the Brave Lupus, helping them win the Japan Rugby League One title last year and helping steer them to third place in this season's current standings.