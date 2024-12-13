Schoolboy rugby star heads to Lincoln University

Harry Inch will join Lincoln University next year. Photo: Getty Images

The man with the mullet who took the Miles Toyota Premiership by storm is poised to take his talents to Lincoln University in 2025.

Former Nelson College first five-eighth and captain Harry Inch, who sports a mop of curly hair, was one of the country’s best schoolboy players this year.

He led Nelson to win the Crusaders schools’ title and to the final of the national first XV championships, where they lost to Hamilton Boys’ High School.

Harry Inch is participating in the Crusaders' off-season training before Lincoln University's pre-season starts in January. PHOTO: CRUSADERS

Inch has been awarded Lincoln University’s $6000 rugby scholarship, dependent on passing his NCEA level three exams.

If so, he will turn out for the club next year, as well as joining the Crusaders academy.

Lincoln University strength and conditioning coach Jarrad Choat said the club was looking forward to having Inch on board.

“He is an exciting prospect. For him to come here and learn and grow off other players, hopefully that will allow him to become a better player himself and also help those players around him here.”

Inch received the Philip McDonald Memorial Award as the most valuable player in the schools’ competition. He also turned out for NZ Schoolboys against Australia, NZ Māori and Samoa.

Nelson also beat Christ’s College in the final of the quadrangular tournament, Inch slotting a drop goal from more than 40 metres.

Choat said Inch’s class would likely see him be involved in the division 1 team next year – a rarity for a first-year student.

Lincoln’s pre-season starts in January but Inch has been training with the Crusaders during their off-season.