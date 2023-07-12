Swiss here to start Cup training

After flying for more than 30 hours, the Swiss football team arrived in Dunedin for the Fifa Women’s World Cup yesterday.

The team chose Dunedin as its base camp in December last year and will be staying at the Distinction Hotel, in central Dunedin, and using Tahuna Park as its main training ground.

Players said they were tired from the travel but were looking forward to being in the city and were "pumped" for the tournament.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said he hoped the team thoroughly enjoyed its time in the city.

Members of the Switzerland football team arrive at Dunedin Airport for the Fifa women’s tournament yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin was privileged to be hosting international football. He urged "everyone to attend all the games they possibly could".

"It’s wonderful to have the Swiss team here and I hope that they feel welcomed.

"I think it’s marvellous for the city and it’s marvellous to be hosting international events at the international stadium.

"This will be football like we haven’t seen before here in Dunedin."

He said he liked to follow football and would be attending all the games he could.

Among his official duties was holding a reception for the Swiss ambassador to New Zealand.

Fifa will have 350 volunteers in Dunedin during the event.

The tournament is expected to attract about 30,000 visitors to New Zealand, while showcasing the country to an international audience of two billion.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Sport New Zealand chipped in $1.5 million for training sites.

The Caledonian Ground, Logan Park’s field 6 and Tahuna Park have been closed to the public for exclusive use for the World Cup as training sites for visiting football teams.

Enterprise Dunedin manager John Christie previously put the economic benefit to the city at more than $10 million.

Tickets will not be sold at the gate and are available online.

Dunedin is staging six matches.

The cup is being hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20.

Switzerland are set to play the Philippines on July 21 for their first group stage match. — Additional reporting Grant Miller.

By Mark John