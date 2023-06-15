Sydenham bulldoze their way into top eight ahead of Linwood clash

Sydenham lock Caleb Aperahama charges through a gap in the 82-0 win over Christchurch. Photo: B King

As the Metro Premier rugby playoffs near, Sydenham have recorded the biggest win of the season, while three Christchurch teams head into round 3 of football’s Chatham Cup.reports.

Rugby

Defending champions Sydenham have burst into the top eight after putting Christchurch to the sword 82-0, with three round robin games to go.

Seventh-placed Sydenham take on Linwood following their first win since May 13 when they handed top-of-the-table University their only loss.

Head coach Ben Rhodes said the Christchurch game was a “big” win for the side off the back of two losses.

“Our focus was being consistent across what we did, and the challenge was being able to do that for 80 minutes,” he said.

The team scored an impressive 12 tries, but Rhodes said keeping Christchurch to zero was the most “pleasing” aspect.

Openside flanker Josh Jones eyes the tryline in Sydenham's 82-0 win over Christchurch. Photo: B King

Sydenham take on Linwood on Saturday, who sit fourth following a 45-14 win over Shirley.

With 10 teams in the hunt for eight playoff spots, Rhodes said a focus for Sydenham will be trying to maintain momentum in the remaining round robin games.

“By focusing week by week and winning games, we’ll be controlling our own destiny,” he said.

“We just need to execute our play and use our skill set.”

Following their large loss to Sydenham, Christchurch host Sumner.

Lock Caleb Aperahama slides over the tryline as Christchurch winger Arden Ongley tries to stop him. Photo: B King

Sumner were unable to continue their hot form against table leaders and DCL Shield-holders, University, in round 9, losing 45-17 after blowing an early 12-0 lead. University will look to defend the shield against Burnside on Saturday.

Burnside handed Belfast their first win of the year after a poor first half. Belfast’s 24-7 win will no doubt give the team confidence for their game against High School Old Boys.

However, HSOB seem to be peaking at the right time with two hard-fought wins over Sydenham and New Brighton. HSOB celebrated their club day and stalwart Jarred Percival’s 150th premier match with a 29-22 win over New Brighton, which saw the team climb into fifth.

New Brighton host Marist Albion at Rawhiti Domain in round 11. Marist Albion come off a 31-24 loss to Lincoln University.

Lincoln University travel to Burwood Park to play eighth-placed Shirley.

Football

As the Chatham Cup heads into the third round this weekend, just three Canterbury teams remain in the chase for the national club title.

Cashmere Technical and Ferrymead Bays go into their matches following dominant wins in the Southern League, while Christchurch United had a break after icy conditions at Dunedin Airport prevented the team from travelling south.

Bays host United at Ferrymead Park tomorrow night. The team climbed into the top four of the Southern League with a 3-1 win over Coastal Spirit in round 10 after three goals were scored within the opening 14min.

Technical travel to Nelson to take on Nelson Suburbs, who they last beat 4-1 in a Southern League match in April.

Late goals from Technical saw the team record a 6-1 win over Southern League newcomers FC Twenty 11 in round 10.

Nomads will have their second week off after their match against Dunedin City Royals was also affected by flight delays last week.

Following a hefty 7-1 loss to Nelson Suburbs, Selwyn United will look to regroup during their rest week.

Netball - watch the games

The eight sides fighting for premier netball’s Trust Bank Trophy will remain unchanged when the championship round begins on Tuesday.

Kia Toa A and Technical A were too strong for Kia Toa B and St Nicholas A in promotion-relegation matches this week, meaning the seventh and eighth-placed teams in the competition round will stay in premier 1.

Little separated the two Kia Toa sides after the first quarter, with Kia Toa A leading 14-10. But the luxury of a larger bench meant Kia Toa A were able to pull away from the B side, marching to a 53-34 win.

Meanwhile, Technical A were far too good for St Nicholas A, who finished second after the first round of premier 2. A dominant 18-3 third quarter from Technical set up the team’s 57-27 win.

While the remaining premier sides take a well-earned break from competition this week, Lincoln University A have travelled to Australia to play teams based in the Melbourne area. The defending premier 1 champions lost to Boroondara 59-45 on Monday then beat University of Melbourne 52-34 on Tuesday.

Draws for premier 1 games on Tuesday are expected to be confirmed by CNC tomorrow.

Promotion-relegation stats: Technical A 57 (O Wilkie 32/42, K Ralph 9/13, A Hendry 16/19) def St Nicholas A 27 (N Watkin-Lemalu 14/26, C Pyke 5/9, H Nolan 8/14). Qtrs: 14-5, 28-13, 46-16, 57-27.

Kia Toa A 53 (R Petero 25/29, C Corbett 25/36, M Ruki 3/5) def Kia Toa B 34 (S Beveridge 34/44, B Wyma 0/3). Qtrs 14-10, 28-19, 40-23, 53-34.

Hockey

It will be another weekend of defending the Challenge Shield for both Carlton Redcliffs teams after nothing could separate Carlton and Marist when the four premier sides clashed in round 7.

Carlton’s women’s team take on Avon on Saturday following their 3-3 draw against Marist in last week’s top-of-the-table clash.

Avon have not played since their 3-0 loss to HSOB/Burnside, and are yet to back up their 3-0 win over Southern on May 13.

Marist play the winless Southern side following the draw against Carlton.

Hornby take on Harewood after their narrow 1-0 loss to HSOB/Burnside in round 7, while HSOB/Burnside have a bye.

In the men’s competition, HSOB/Burnside sit second following Marist and Carlton’s 2-2 draw last weekend.

HSOB/Burnside recorded a 4-2 win over Hornby and face University on Saturday.

University managed a 4-4 draw against Avon in round 7 to gain their first points of the year. Avon will play for the Challenge Shield against Carlton on Saturday.

Harewood and Hornby play each other after losses in round 7. Southern will be in search of their third win of the season against Marist.

Rugby league

The Linwood Keas will look to back up their first win in three rounds when they host the Eastern Eagles on Saturday in round 11.

A strong first half was key to the Keas first win since their 44-10 victory over the Northern Bulldogs on May 13. After leading the Riccarton Knights 14-4 at the break, Linwood were able to hold on for a 22-16 win.

The Eagles will be confident following a large win over the high-flying Halswell Hornets.

The Eagles put a stop to the Hornets recent good form with a dominant second half to win 22-10 after an even first period (6-6).

Halswell take on the second-placed Hornby Panthers who beat the Bulldogs 38-8 at the weekend. The Bulldogs will need to be more crafty on attack against the Knights, following a scoreless second half against the Panthers.

