Tom Walsh admits to a bit of fear of missing out

Tom Walsh. Photo: Getty Images

The world's best men's shot-putters are competing in Europe, but Tom Walsh isn't one of them and he's okay with that.

Olympic champion Ryan Crouser won a meet in Czech Republic today and he'll go head to head with World champion Joe Kovacs in Croatia this weekend.

Walsh decided earlier this year that he would stay in New Zealand because of the coronavirus pandemic and will compete in the Spring Series in Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

However, the 28-year-old Cantabrian did admit to being a bit envious of his rivals.

"Yes, I definitely do have a but FOMO [fear of missing out] for sure."

"But I made the decision to stay in New Zealand and I still think I made the right decisions as New Zealand is one of the safest places in the world at this point in time."

"But hell yes I still want to be there and competing against the best in the world, that is what excites me."

Crouser is the leading thrower this year with a distance of 22.91 metres and today threw a best of 22.43 metres.

Walsh's best this year was 21.70 metres at the National Championships in March, but hasn't competed since and no doubt would have loved to be in Zagreb this weekend to take on Crouser and Kovacs along with Germany's two-time world champion David Storl.

Walsh, who won the Zagreb event last year, will instead lineup against some local competition in Hastings.

A number of other elite squad members are also competing.