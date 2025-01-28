'You wouldn't want to be scared of heights up here': Skyscraper golf not for Fox

New Zealand's Ryan Fox conceded golf from a great height is "not me" after the World Tour's latest dizzying promotion in the UAE.

Fox and Tour rivals Padraig Harrington and Thorbjørn Olesen took part in what was labelled the "Extreme Hole-in-one Challenge", taking aim at an island green from a 110-metre drop in elevation.

After scaling the 22nd floor of a hotel on Al Marjan Island near Dubai, the trio teed off in turns at their target 260m away, floating in the Persian Gulf.

"You wouldn't want to be scared of heights up here, would you?" Fox said, before his first shot, which found the green.

The New Zealand No 1's form slipped from that point - with decorated Irishman Harrington and Dane Olesen advancing to a play-off.

"Should I feel hard done by that I'm coming last in this? I just can't hit it, it's not me, aye," Fox said.

Harrington won the event - labelled the world's highest of its kind, from which one million dirham ($NZ480,000) was donated to charity.

Fox is no stranger to golf promotions.

He has hosted the annual "Chasing the Fox" event for several years, attracting celebrities and prime time television coverage.