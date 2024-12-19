Serious crash north of Kingston

The road closure north of Kingston following this afternoon's serious crash. Photo: Olivia Judd

A serious crash has closed State Highway 6 north of Kingston, near the intersection with Glen Nevis Station Road.

Police said emergency services were attending the crash, which involved a bus and a car, and was reported at 4.05pm.

NZTA confirmed closure points were in place at Kingston township and Wye Creek, with no immediate detour available.

There was not yet any confirmed information about injuries.

It was expected the road would remain closed for several hours.

Police were urging drivers to delay travel where possible.

- APL