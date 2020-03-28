Canterbury Covid-19 cases climb to 40

Canterbury's total number of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 40 after the Ministry of Health reported 10 new cases in the region today.

In a list of total cases across different health board regions, Canterbury is sitting sixth behind Auckland, Waitemata, Waikato, Capital and Coast and Southern.

Yesterday, there were 12 new confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in Canterbury.

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black announced 83 new cases in New Zealand in the last 24 hours - 78 of which were confirmed and five probable cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 451.

Twelve are in hospital, two are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

In an update, Stuart-Black asked people to be kind to each other after seeing reports on social media of abuse towards people with Covid-19.

"It is not acceptable to be attacking people have been caught up in the pandemic," she said.

Total cases by health board region as of 2.30pm, March 28.