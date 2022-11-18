Rod Stewart announces Dunedin show

Good things come to those who wait, and fans of Sir Rod Stewart have had to wait a long time for their hero to come back to Dunedin.

After wowing more than 23,000 fans at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2015, an announcement in February 2020 that Sir Rod was coming back was greeted with joy and by a rush for tickets.

The world had other ideas though and a global pandemic combined with Covid-19 border restrictions meant his New Zealand shows were postponed, rescheduled and then ultimately cancelled in January this year.

However, the rock legend was determined to get back to New Zealand, and today his management confirmed he would perform in Dunedin on April 5, and at the Mission Estate Winery in Hawke’s Bay on April 8.

"It is definitely on this time and I am so looking forward to it," Sir Rod told the Otago Daily Times.

"It is a huge relief to have got it back on track and a huge thank you to everyone who has waited so patiently for the news that the show is on again.

"There are always good audiences in New Zealand and I always enjoy myself there."

Music remained his lifeblood.

"The most pleasure I get out of life is getting up and singing, no matter where it is. I thoroughly enjoy it.

"It’s the best job in the world."

Veteran rocker Sir Rod Stewart performs in Nashville earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand tour bill reunites Sir Rod with Cyndi Lauper, the American ’80s star with whom he has toured often in recent years.

Local support will be provided by Jon Stevens, a New Zealand No 1 artist in the ’80s who found further fame in Australia.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies said he had no doubt Sir Rod would deliver an incredible performance, and having Cyndi Lauper on the bill would make the concert even more memorable.

General public tickets go on sale at 11am next Friday, November 25.

A special pre-sale period opens on November 22 for Vodafone NZ customers and the following day for My Live Nation members.

Fittingly for a tour entitled "The Hits!", Sir Rod said that was exactly what he intended to perform — a set jam-packed full of the songs which made him a global chart-topper.

"All I do is give the people what they want. It’s simple — it’s not rocket science.

"They don’t want to hear many of my new songs — they want to hear everything they know from Maggie May onwards.

"I have about 24 songs that have been huge all around the world, we play those songs every night and we play for near on two hours, so you get your money’s worth."

