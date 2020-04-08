SPCA sees a decrease in abandoned animals since lockdown

POSITIVE OUTCOME: SPCA centres across the country have not seen a rise in abandoned animals since New Zealand went into lockdown.

Covid-19 could have been the cause for a surge in the number of abandoned animals across the country.

But since New Zealand went into lockdown two weeks ago, it has not seen an upswing in abandoned animals - in fact the opposite.

It was after a post has been circulating on Facebook reminding residents they cannot get Covid-19 from their pets.

It said, "people are dumping animals at shelters out of ignorance and fear".

But in the five days before SPCA centres closed to the public, it adopted out 1157 animals to families - an increase of three times the usual rate.

It was reported there has been no evidence pets can infect humans with Covid-19 and the SPCA said people should not abandon their pets.

A spokeswoman said during lockdown, it has received encouraging feedback from families who are taking the time to get to know their new pets, while bedding in good habits and routines.

"We sincerely hope that people continue to responsibly care for their pets," she said.

SPCA has been classed as an "essential service" and will continue to care for animals during the Covid-19 lockdown.

SPCA centres will still be able to take sick and vulnerable animals into their care and inspectors will continue to respond to emergency calls and urgent animal welfare complaints during the national lockdown on a restricted basis.