Community effort helps courts to bounce back

The upgraded court has been fitted with new blue astroturf, while the other two will be equipped with plexipave. Photo: Supplied

A seven-year community-led project to restore the Akaroa Recreation Ground courts is finally nearing completion.

Banks Peninsula Sport and Recreation secretary Jan Whitehead said it was incredible to be standing on the first refurbished court last month.

“It is so cool to see people walking with tennis rackets and basketballs. You go down there and all three courts are fully booked, fully utilised at times. We’ve got community groups using the building – it’s just so positive,” she said.

Whitehead said there was pressure to have the court available to the public before Christmas, and the city council and its contractors delivered.

The court with new astroturf was completed at the end of last year. Photo: Supplied

One court was fully fitted with new astroturf in December, while the remaining two are scheduled to have plexipave (a durable, acrylic sports surface) laid next month.

The clubrooms, regularly used by the Akaroa mahjong and bridge clubs, are also being re-carpeted and repainted.

The project started in 2018, driven by a group of local residents determined to make better use of the area’s recreational facilities.

After years of wear and tear, the tennis courts had become dangerous and unusable for casual sports. Photo: Supplied

Established in about 1930, the Akaroa Recreation Ground had suffered decades of neglect. Large cracks, uneven surfaces and outdated netting meant all three courts needed to be stripped back and rebuilt.

Whitehead said the goal was to restore it as a significant community hub, making the courts more multipurpose and giving Akaroa children more local sporting options and reducing the need to travel into Christchurch.

Pickleball, basketball, futsal, hockey, croquet and tennis can now all be played on the courts.

“It took a lot of pushing and shoving to get it there. It’s been a big journey, but so worthwhile when you see the smiles on the faces of people using it now.”

Jan Whitehead checks out the court with committee members. Photo: Banks Peninsula Sports & Recreation

The group is now seeking a further $10,000 to $20,000 for ongoing operational costs and sports equipment for visitors and Akaroa Area School pupils.

“We really want to encourage everybody to use the facilities,” Whitehead said.