Airport set to double its freight capacity

Image: Christchurch Airport

Christchurch Airport has signed a multimillion-dollar contract to double its freight-handling capacity.

It would substantially increase its freight aircraft parking area, known as the apron, meaning it could fit up to eight narrow-body aircraft, or four larger wide-body aircraft - a big jump from the current capacity of three aircraft.

The airport has signed an agreement with Fulton Hogan to deliver the project, the completion of which is due at the end of 2025.

It would not disclose the value of the project, citing commercial sensitivities, but said it was a "multimillion-dollar" investment.

The airport said the expanded apron would meet rising demand for air freight due to the increase in e-commerce.

"The unique nature of Christchurch Airport and its ability to operate 24/7 is a key reason why the freight sector is such a success story for our airport and our economy; your parcels arrive sooner, and Kiwi goods are exported fresher," airport chief executive Justin Watson said.

"This expansion allows us to keep supporting our region's growth. It enables us to meet the rising demand for air freight, boosting economic development and reinforcing our position as a crucial link in the global trade network."

Watson said the extended apron would be next to a growing number of logistics providers at its freight hub, known as Dakota Park.

The area was already home to a number of international logistics companies.

"Operators can establish warehousing, for example, that has airside access, and access directly on to the aircraft that are coming in, so we expect to see an increase in demand for airside access," Watson said.