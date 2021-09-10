Friday, 10 September 2021

Christchurch brewery on top of the world - again

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    The Cassels & Sons Brewing Co team. Photo: Facebook
    The Cassels & Sons Brewing Co team. Photo: Facebook
    A family-owned Christchurch brewery has scooped another world beer award - its third in three years.

    Cassels & Sons Brewing Co continues to grow - and gain worldwide recognition as it does - with a win for its American Pale Ale (APA) at the 2021 World Beer Awards.

    The brew was named best American-style Pale Ale. The achievement comes after consecutive wins at the awards (2019-20) with a milk stout which beat out Guinness and other famous brands.

    Zak Cassels. Photo: File image
    Zak Cassels. Photo: File image

    Thousands of beers from across the world entered the awards, with the judges blind tasting the entries.

    The American APA win comes as the Christchurch-based craft brewery keeps expanding capacity to meet local and international demand.

    Earlier this year, Cassels won with an APA at the New World Beer Awards.

    The company operates two breweries in the city - a wood-fired kettle on view at The Brewery Restaurant & Bar in Woolston and a 25HL DME brewhouse at its Maunsell Street Production Beer Brewery. 

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter