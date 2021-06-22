Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Content Marketing: NZ businesses urged to factor in falling dollar

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Content Marketing: Over the past month, the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) has had some mixed movements. While it’s remained relatively stable against the Australian Dollar, it has dropped over the past four weeks against the popular currencies such as the Euro and US dollar.

    The graph below shows how the NZD has gone from 73c to 69c recently.

    What can businesses do?
    While it’s difficult to know if the NZD will continue to fall, if the trend continues businesses will be faced with new cost pressures unless they raise prices, which isn’t always possible.

    One solution can be to pre-purchase goods or agree to future pricing in NZD. There are also services for businesses that allow companies to hedge against currency fluctuations at a fee. The key issue with these options is of course the NZD trend may reverse and the currency gets stronger.

    Businesses need to at least consider currency movement as part of their short and long-term business plan.

    General tips for purchasing goods/services overseas
    While it’s difficult to give generalist advice in regards to how businesses should address currency fluctuations the same isn’t true to transferring money overseas.

    Justin Grossbard from compareforexbrokers.co.nz explained that the one rule all businesses should follow is not to use their local bank when paying overseas invoices.

    Justin explained that banks provide a poor exchange rate and often have high transfer fees. Specialist services such as OFX or TransferWise offer significant savings and as an example, he provided an example of a $1,000 NZD payment to a British Pound (GBP) bank accounts. 

    While these international transfer services can take some time to set up (due to anti-money laundering policies), once set up they only take seconds while the cost savings are significant.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter