Dozens of jobs lost as Body Shop NZ stores close

The Body Shop used to operate at the entrance to the Golden Centre Mall in Dunedin. The lease was not renewed last year and the site has been vacated. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY/ODT

The Body Shop New Zealand has been placed into liquidation, with all stores closed and the loss of about 70 jobs.

A notice in the New Zealand Gazette confirmed liquidation of the company began on Thursday last week.

Neale Jackson and Daniel Stoneman of Calibre Partners were appointed as liquidators.

The Body Shop New Zealand had 16 stores with about 70 permanent staff. At its peak, the beauty brand had three outlets in Christchurch - Westfield Riccarton, Northlands and a shop on High St in the central city.

But a message on the beauty retailer's website confirmed all retail locations were now permanently shut and the online store was no longer processing orders.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for your unwavering support throughout the years," a statement said.

"Your passion for our products and ethical values has meant everything to us."

The closure of the New Zealand business was signalled in January this year, when The Body Shop NZ appointed voluntary administrators.

At the time, administrators said a buyer had not been found for the New Zealand business and work began on clearing all stock and winding down operations.

Its business in the United Kingdom was saved from administration in September 2024, after investment firm Aurea Group bought its 113 stores and gained control of its Australian and North American assets.

The Body Shop was founded in the UK in 1976 by British businesswoman Dame Anita Roddick, focusing on ethical beauty products.