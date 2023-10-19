Famous dessert brand Sara Lee in voluntary administration

Photo: RNZ / Danielle Clent

Dessert brand Sara Lee has gone into voluntary administration.

Christchurch private equity firm, South Island Office, bought the business two years ago from global giant McCain Foods.

Famous for its baked cheesecakes, pies and crumbles, it was hoping to find a buyer or restructure.

The business was established in the United States in the 1970s, but has recently faced inflationary pressures, and problems with suppliers in Australia.

The first creditors meeting was due to take place next week.