The iconic British Hotel up for sale in Lyttelton, owners hope it will be restored

The British Hotel has gone on the market. Photo: Supplied

The owners of the British Hotel, Rebecca Lovell-Smith and Christian Carruthers, want to see the building restored to its full potential but have decided it’s time for someone else to take the reins.

The Oxford St site overlooking the port is up for sale.

Lovell-Smith said she was not the right person to complete the restoration on the building.

“We’d be happy to continue owning the building but I’d really want to see it restored to its full glory,” she said.

The couple began applying for a heritage grant from the city council earlier this year, but chose not to follow through with it – to instead leave it for the new owners.

The British Hotel before it was rebuilt in the 1940s. Photo: Supplied

City council heritage team leader Brendan Smyth said they would be keen to engage with the new owner about a heritage grant. The level of grant support is decided at a committee meeting.

“Applications are generally made by the owner at the time but approved grants are for the works to the building and can be transferred if ownership changes before they are completed. Grants are paid retrospectively once the works have been completed,” Smyth said.

Lovell-Smith hopes the next owner will be someone with the experience and passion for heritage work.

“We’re sad but we’re really selling it for the good of the building, we really want to see it completed,” she said.

Lovell-Smith and Carruthers live just next door to the building, so they will be able to keep a close eye on its progress.

The British is being sold as is where is, and will be a deadline sale if not sold prior.