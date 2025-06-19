Christchurch cafe goes into liquidation

Photo: London Canteen / Facebook

The owners of Christchurch's London Canteen have let their customers know with "heavy hearts" the cafe at Oderings Garden Centre in Barrington has gone into liquidation.

The canteen is under the company Table Bloom with directors listed as Simon Suffolk and Jisuk (Julie) Han who are shareholders with Edmund Tanner.

Christchurch liquidator Brenton John Hunt from Insolvency Matters was appointed on June 16.

The canteen owners posted on a Facebook page they were devastated.

‘‘It's with heavy hearts that we share that London Canteen has closed its doors. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we've had to make the tough decision to enter liquidation. This has been an incredibly difficult decision and one we never imagined having to make so soon. We've poured everything into this venture, from the food and the atmosphere to the people, and we're proud of what we've built.’’

In the post signed off by Simon, Julie and the London Canteen team, they thanked their customers, supporters, suppliers, and staff.

‘‘Your loyalty and love have meant the world. We've been humbled by the community that formed around us, and we'll carry those memories and connections with us into the future.’’

Cafe clients replied they were disappointed to hear the cafe was closed and thanked them for the ‘‘absolute perfection’’ of their menu.

Customers with remaining bookings were told they would be contacted soon.

Co-owner Julie Han was the Outstanding Chef winner in the 2024 Canterbury Hospitality Awards.

Judges praised her as being a visionary and a leader, with a passion for the food culture woven into the fabric of Canterbury and delivered onto every plate.

She was described as an ambassador of local produce and innovator of new techniques.