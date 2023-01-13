Last Wanaka development sections to go on sale

Wanaka developer Allan Dippie. Photo: ODT files

A temperature reading on the Wanaka real estate market will be taken this weekend.

Willowridge will release the seventh and final stage in its West Meadows development at 10am tomorrow when 27 sections go on sale on site.

The sections will be sold at fixed prices, on a first-in-first-served basis.

They range from $1.1 million to nearly $2 million, while sizes are from 625sq m to 1095sq m.

In 2008, Willowridge manager Allan Dippie launched West Meadows’ first stage of 37 sections, and asked for between $235,000 and $285,000.

"I have plenty on for 2023, [lots of] consents to chase up," he said in an interview with the Otago Daily Times last week.

"The new residential stage at West Meadows will be a litmus test for the market.

"These are really top notch. It will be really interesting showing people around."

Other current development projects included the large Mount Iron Resort hotel, and the retail and apartment complex at the Three Parks commercial retail park, which Mr Dippie has estimated will cost $200 million to develop.

A decision on whether notification will be required for Mount Iron Resort is expected to be issued by the Queenstown Lakes District Council next month.

Since development began at the 160ha Three Parks site in 2018, Te Kura O Take Karara school, Wanaka Recreation Centre, Wanaka Aquatic Centre, sports fields and retail areas have been added to the map of Wanaka.

Metlifecare bought a big section at Three Parks last year to build a $200 million retirement village and the first stage — the layout of roads and services — is being planned.

Buildings are also going up for chain-store retailers The Warehouse, Noel Leeming and Smiths City.

"There is a mix of people relocating and expanding their existing business and new businesses," Mr Dippie said.

"It is developing its own momentum.

"We’ve just expanded the car park at New World and it is lucky we did because, man, she’s been busy."

Willowridge also owns the Ardmore St Countdown Metro’s land, so Mr Dippie is interested in town centre projects there.

"We need investment. We need what Tony Gapes [Ardmore St hotel developer] is doing. [It] is important.

"The town centre and Three Parks are completely complementary."

