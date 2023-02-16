New Smiths City store opens in Christchurch

The newest store in the Smiths City line-up of retail stores has opened in Hornby.

Located in new shopping centre, The Railyard, the 2300sq m store is the fourth in Christchurch, offering the same extensive range of leading-brand furniture, home appliances and consumer electronics customers have come to expect from the long-established retailer.

The store had its soft opening on February 3, with plenty of foot traffic seen from then into the following week, general manager of marketing James Matthews said.

The official grand opening was held over the weekend, which James described as “a roaring success” with hundreds of people attending.

“Smiths is excited to extend our Christchurch base with another store,” James says.

“Even before we opened, people were enquiring over the phone and through social media about it, and that was really pleasing for us.”

The store is strategically located to service the large and growing area on the south-west side of Christchurch, James says.

“We are pleased to be able to make all that we offer at Smiths City more accessible to people right across the area.

“And as a 100 per cent Kiwi owned and operated business, Smiths City has always been part of the community and we’re excited to be supporting locals in Hornby.”

While Smiths City is the only business currently operating at The Railyard, James said the outlook for the store is positive, with solid foot traffic already, and even higher customer numbers expected when other businesses open there.

As a leading New Zealand retailer with 24 stores around the country, Smiths City also sees supporting the local community as an important aspect of its operation wherever it is located.

“Here at Hornby, we are looking for opportunities to support local charities, sports teams and events where we can,” James said.

The Railyard shopping complex has been developed on the former Equestrian hotel site between Shands Rd and Tower St.

Covering 1ha, it comprises six buildings, has a mezzanine and outdoor dining area, and parking for 150 vehicles.