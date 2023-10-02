149-year-old quake-damaged jetty finally reopens

A community-led project to rebuild a small quake-damaged jetty on Banks Peninsula came to fruition over the weekend.

After eight years of hard work, more than 400 supporters gathered to officially reopen the brand-new Governors Bay jetty.

Children, accompanied by a bagpiper, were the first to walk down the $3.7 million pier following the re-opening.

The 149-year-old jetty has been off limits for more than a decade after it was badly damaged in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Deputy Mayor Pauline Cotter cut the ribbon.

"This project is a perfect example of how community groups and council can work together to rebuild facilities."

In 2015 Christchurch City Council announced it would not repair the badly damaged 300m jetty, which it said at the time could cost almost $8 million.

Children accompanied by a bagpiper walk down the new Governors Bay jetty. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The decision rallied the small community into action and the Governors Bay Jetty Restoration Trust was formed, believing the jetty could be repaired for less than half of the estimated cost.

Trustee Simon Mortlock said it has been a long, hard journey.

"Despite the funding challenges of a small community of 400 households, a pandemic, the need for improved design and engineering solution, this belief has never wavered."

The city council eventually made an agreement with the trust, taking on a 50/50 cost-sharing arrangement.

More than $1 million has been raised for the restoration, but a further $350,000 is still needed over the next four years to meet the target.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air