$2m Lyttelton sport ground upgrade almost finished

The new basketball-futsal court and artificial turf training ground are open. Photo: CCC

A major revamp of the Lyttelton Recreation Grounds is almost finished.

The $2 million project involved building a new pavilion, upgrading the grass sports fields, creating new sports courts and an artificial turf training ground.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool said the new features have opened up in stages.

"The new change pavilion opened in April, along with the new basketball-futsal court and artificial turf training ground. The rugby and football fields are both up and running," Bool said.

"We have painted some temporary line markings on the netball court so it can be used this season. The final artwork will be added later in the year, when the weather allows."

Bool said minor landscaping and civil works will continue into spring and plans are in the works for an official opening event later in the year.

"We’ve had some fantastic support from the local sports clubs and community throughout the project, and it will be great to mark the occasion together."

Photo: CCC

The Lyttelton Recreation Grounds project ran in parallel with the $27 million Naval Point – Te Nukutai o Tapoa Development Project.

"Plans are in the works for the next phase of the Naval Point project.

"We’re working on an updated design for the marine and waterside facilities, which includes the public ramp and hand launch ramp,” says Bool.

An information session is being held on July 29 at 6pm at the Naval Point Club to update the community and stakeholder groups on the next phase. Whakaraupō Recreation Inc will present its plans for shared facilities, storage and space for 18 different sport and recreation clubs based at Naval Point.