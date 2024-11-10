30 arrests in Mongols MC gang operation

Police have arrested several more people and seized firearms as part of a major operation in Canterbury this weekend linked to a pre-planned gang event.

Mongols MC members and their associates have been attending the gang’s fifth-anniversary event in Christchurch this weekend.

Canterbury district commander, Superintendent Tony Hill, said police have been making their presence known to those attending the gang event, with large numbers of officers at locations of interest.

"The majority of attendees who travelled from out of district are leaving, and police have an increased presence on our roads and at the Christchurch Airport," said Superintendent Hill.

He said five arrests were made overnight, bringing the total number of arrests this week to 30, including patched Mongols gang members, associates, and people not associated with the gang but sought by police.

"A cannabis cultivation operation was located at a search warrant executed in Aranui (Christchurch) this weekend, and enquiries are ongoing in relation to a second warrant executed in Islington where a sawn-off shotgun and three air rifles were located," said Superintendent Hill.

Two women, aged 37 and 30, arrested in the Aranui search are due to appear at the Christchurch District Court on Monday on outstanding warrants and drug charges.

"You can expect to see an increased police presence around Christchurch and the wider Canterbury district as we continue to monitor movements and respond as required.

"If you have public safety concerns, please call police on 111. If you have information that you would like to report relating to unlawful activity that does not present an immediate risk to safety, we encourage you to file a report online or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."