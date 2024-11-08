Police crack down on Mongols MC gang in lead up to anniversary event

A patched member of the Mongols MC gang was arrested in Canterbury on Thursday as part of an ongoing police operation.

Canterbury district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the 28-year-old man was arrested during a search warrant.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on drug and ammunition possession charges.

It comes as several gang members and associates are due to arrive in Christchurch this weekend to mark the Mongols' fifth anniversary in the city.

"There will continue to be a focus on those wanted by police as well as policing our roads over this period - we want everybody in our community to feel safe as a result of the effort," Hill said.

Hill said a further seven people not connected to the gang who had active warrants out for their arrests were also arrested in Canterbury on Thursday.

The New Zealand Herald also revealed this week several international patched members and associates of the gang were blocked entry to New Zealand by Immigration NZ and police ahead of the anniversary.