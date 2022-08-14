330 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Canterbury

Photo: Getty Images

The number of new daily community cases of Covid-19 in the country has dropped below the 3000 mark for the first time in nearly six months.



In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally, there were 2618 new community cases to report - the lowest number since February 21, when the first surge of the Covid variant, Omicron, began to hit.

There are 330 new cases of Covid and four deaths to report in Canterbury today.

While reported numbers do drop over the weekend, the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4302, down from 5441 this time last week.

The Ministry also reported 11 new deaths of people with Covid, as well as 557 people in hospital, including 15 in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

The latest deaths include one person aged in their 50s, one in their 60s, five in their 70s, one in their 80s and three aged over 90. Four were women and seven were men.

Three deaths were from the Auckland region, one from Bay of Plenty, two from Hawke's Bay, one from MidCentral, three from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 has not been updated today and remains at 1750. The next update will be on Tuesday, the Ministry said.

Hospitalisations

Total number 557: Northland: 26; Waitematā: 74; Counties Manukau: 62; Auckland: 62; Waikato: 75; Bay of Plenty: 19; Lakes: 10; Hawke’s Bay: 43; MidCentral: 12; Whanganui: 9; Taranaki: 5; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 9; Capital & Coast 17; Hutt: 9; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury 76; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 14; Southern: 24.

Community cases

Source: Ministry of Health

- RNZ and ODT Online