4WD damaged in Wainoni Rd crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A four-wheel drive vehicle rolled onto its side after a crash in east Christchurch.
A photo on chrislynchmedia.com shows the damaged 4WD vehicle after the crash on Wainoni Rd about 3pm on Monday.
A police spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital following the crash.
There are no indications of serious injuries, the spokesperson said.
A power pole was taken out in the crash and police closed the road for a short period while the scene was cleared, chrislynchmedia.com reported.