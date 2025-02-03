4WD damaged in Wainoni Rd crash

Photo: Chris Lynch Media / Screenshot

A four-wheel drive vehicle rolled onto its side after a crash in east Christchurch.

A photo on chrislynchmedia.com shows the damaged 4WD vehicle after the crash on Wainoni Rd about 3pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken to hospital following the crash.

There are no indications of serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

A power pole was taken out in the crash and police closed the road for a short period while the scene was cleared, chrislynchmedia.com reported.