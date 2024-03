Photo: Chris Lynch Media / www.chrislynchmedia.com

A 60-year-old man has been charged in relation to an aggravated robbery at a Christchurch pharmacy.

The man was arrested and charged with the aggravated robbery of Bargain Chemist on Langdons Rd in Papanui on February 23.

The man allegedly forced staff into a back room during the terrifying ordeal.

The 60-year-old was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.