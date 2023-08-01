$72k grant to repair historic malthouse

The Malthouse building on Colombo St. Photo: Newsline

One of New Zealand’s oldest surviving malthouses will be preserved for future generations with a $72,100 heritage incentive grant.

The Malthouse building on Colombo St, Beckenham, was constructed in 1869 and is the only known example of an intact, stand-alone malthouse in the country.

It was bought by the Canterbury Children’s Theatre in 1965 and has been the group’s home and venue ever since. It’s also used by community groups and Malthouse Costumes.

The building is listed by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga as a category 2 historic place. The grant to support the replacement of the roof and repair the structure was approved last week by the city council.

The grant is estimated to cover 50 per cent of the cost. The Malthouse Trust is seeking further funding from the Lottery Grants Board and a Givealittle page.

The city council also approved a $21,925 grant to repair the roof and repaint the historic 1882 Antigua Boat Sheds, which have remained in use for more than 140 years.

An 1885 guide described the boat sheds as “the most complete in the colony”.

Said city council heritage team leader Brendan Smyth: “These two buildings are an important part of the city’s heritage fabric and social history, and they will hold a special place in the memories of many people.”