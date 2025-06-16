Brace for another big rates rise: Selwyn District Council 'not listening to ratepayers'

Photo: File image

More pain is on the way for ratepayers as the Selwyn District Council looks set to lock in a 14.2% average rise.

For a house valued at $847,000, the rates bill will be $4723.

The rise follows a 14.9% average rise in the last financial year and means the same household is paying $1153 more than they were two years ago.

Selwyn’s increase is at least double and triple more than its nearest neighbours – Ashburton (7.3%), Christchurch (6.77%), and Waimakariri (4.98%).

Selwyn is the fastest growing district in the country.

Council executive director of people, culture and capability Steve Gibling said the growth has an impact on costs.

"It does create some challenges to how we keep up with our essential infrastructure, how we keep providing the services for our new residents, how we get in front of that growth, how we maintain the growth, and then how we respond with a range of services our community expects us to provide,” he said.

Compared to other fast-growing areas, Selwyn has the highest rise. Queenstown has a forecast rates rise of 13.5%, while Tauranga has a forecast rise of 12%.

Controversially, councillors voted eight to two in November not to have a public consultation for this year’s annual plan.

At the time, council staff recommended consultation was not needed because there were no significant changes to what had been agreed to in the 2024-34 Long Term Plan (LTP), and having a consultation would slow down planned work.

Councillors had until Friday to provide feedback before it is due to be signed off on June 18.

There was disappointment about the rates rise and the lack of community consultation from some residents’ groups.

Darfield Residents Association chair Harvey Polglase said people no longer had faith in the council.

"They are not listening to the ratepayers in any shape or form, and it has become farcical,” Polgase said.

Lincoln Community and Residents Association chair Lindsay Wilson said no consultation meant there was a lack of transparency.

“Not impressive behaviour (by the council) to be fair,” Wilson said.

Rolleston Residents Association chair Mark Alexander said a $27m reduction in funding from the NZ Transport Agency in September was a big enough change to have a consultation.

It meant a reshuffle and the cancellation of some projects to make up the deficit.

"That significant amount of funding should have gone back to the community for consultation as to whether it was spent on projects or simply not spent,” Alexander said.

The council deemed the change not significant enough to trigger a consultation, as part of its November decision.

Mayor Sam Broughton said he did not want to hold rates down lower than they needed to keep up with the infrastructure required.

“My conscience won’t let me do that for our community,” he has previously told Selwyn Times.

He also backed the decision not to consult, saying it the council could get on and deliver the projects supported in the LTP.

In 2025/26, the council has forecast it will spend 80% of its $145.8m capital expenditure delivering core services such as roading, water and waste.

Construction will start on Leeston’s new library and service centre, Whata Rau, in March and the continuation of the Lincoln town centre project.