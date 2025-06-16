Hospital in need of winter pyjamas for young patients

Christchurch Hospital volunteers (from left) Shelia, Ronder and Mary with some of the donated pyjamas. Photo: Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui

Something as simple as a pair of cosy new pyjamas can brighten a child’s stay at Christchurch Hospital.

To make this happen, hospital volunteers are again collecting (brand new only) flannelette, button-up pyjama sets - with tags and fire safety labels - in sizes 1 to 16.

The PJs help bring comfort, dignity, and a sense of normality to kids during their hospital stay.

They are also handy for children to change into after any accidents on the ward or after a seizure.

One young patient recently said: "The pyjamas made me feel like I was home – and not in a scary place."

Every flannelette, button-up pair donated helps make the hospital feel less clinical and more comforting, says volunteer co-ordinator Louise Hoban-Watson.

“Pyjamas aren’t just practical - they bring back a little joy, dignity and warmth.”

If you can contribute, drop off the pyjamas to the Christchurch Hospital reception, the volunteers' office, or look out for the WayFinder volunteers in blue.

-Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui