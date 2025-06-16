Hospital in need of winter pyjamas for young patients

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
To make this happen, hospital volunteers are again collecting (brand new only) flannelette, button-up pyjama sets - with tags and fire safety labels - in sizes 1 to 16.
The PJs help bring comfort, dignity, and a sense of normality to kids during their hospital stay.
They are also handy for children to change into after any accidents on the ward or after a seizure.
One young patient recently said: "The pyjamas made me feel like I was home – and not in a scary place."
Every flannelette, button-up pair donated helps make the hospital feel less clinical and more comforting, says volunteer co-ordinator Louise Hoban-Watson.
“Pyjamas aren’t just practical - they bring back a little joy, dignity and warmth.”
- If you can contribute, drop off the pyjamas to the Christchurch Hospital reception, the volunteers' office, or look out for the WayFinder volunteers in blue.
-Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui