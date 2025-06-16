'Low lifes' steal mowers from cricket club

One of the Cheviot Cricket Club’s stolen mowers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Cheviot Cricket Club and community are angry at the theft of two lawn mowers from the club’s headquarters.

Club president Sam Sidey says it has left people questioning what sort of "low lifes" would target a community sports club.

"There is a lot of upset people and a lot of angry people in the community," Sidey says.

"We are only a small club. It is a real shame.’’

Sidey believes whoever stole them from the Cheviot Domain knew exactly what they were doing, as they were able to breach security measures the club has in place.

They also knew the substantial mowers, which did not have the keys in them, would be too difficult to push up onto a trailer. The thieves must have been able to start them in some way to load them out of the club’s shed.

The club now has to start the "rigmarole" of claiming insurance on the mowers.

But, in the meantime, it has appealed to anyone who may have seen the mowers or has information about the theft to get in touch with the police, or the club via its Facebook page.

The mowers are a 2010 John Deere 2653A, and a Husqvarna Z554 Zero Turn Mower. One was a recent purchase.

"The community and local businesses have been really supportive in sharing the news on Facebook," Sidey says.