'Low lifes' steal mowers from cricket club

Club president Sam Sidey says it has left people questioning what sort of "low lifes" would target a community sports club.
"There is a lot of upset people and a lot of angry people in the community," Sidey says.
"We are only a small club. It is a real shame.’’
They also knew the substantial mowers, which did not have the keys in them, would be too difficult to push up onto a trailer. The thieves must have been able to start them in some way to load them out of the club’s shed.
The club now has to start the "rigmarole" of claiming insurance on the mowers.
But, in the meantime, it has appealed to anyone who may have seen the mowers or has information about the theft to get in touch with the police, or the club via its Facebook page.
The mowers are a 2010 John Deere 2653A, and a Husqvarna Z554 Zero Turn Mower. One was a recent purchase.
"The community and local businesses have been really supportive in sharing the news on Facebook," Sidey says.