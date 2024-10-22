9.76% rates increase on the cards for Christchurch residents next year

A 9.76 per cent overall average rates increase has been forecast for Christchurch next year.

Christchurch City Council’s latest 2025/26 Annual Plan briefing today gave councillors a financial overview of the council, along with a look at what’s proposed for the transport, parks and three waters units.

In the Long Term Plan 2024-2034, an increase of 8.48 per cent was signalled for 2025/26.

But on Tuesday, chief financial officer Bede Carran told councillors "we're looking at a 9.76% overall average rates increase".

"If we make no changes to what was agreed in last year's Long Term Plan, and factoring the inflation rate forecasted by Business and Economic Research, we're looking at a 9.76% overall average rates increase,” said Carran.

"This is our starting position. These briefings are where we discuss how best to chip away at that figure and do our best to drive it down – and we’ll keep at it right up until the final Annual Plan is adopted in June next year.

"Staff have been proposing tweaks to our capital spending, keeping it achievable so that rates stay as low as possible. At the moment, the proposed capital spend for 2025/26 is $737.2 million – $4.9 million lower than what was budgeted.

"The council's executive team is looking at our operational spend this week, and staff continue to look at options to mitigate all rates increases.

"All of these figures are just provisional at this stage, and it's an ongoing process. People will be able to follow the whole thing via our public briefings, and they'll get to weigh in fully in March next year when our Draft Annual Plan goes out for consultation."

Projects discussed at today’s briefing include the installation of bus lanes on Lincoln Rd, how to improve roads in Bromley, and alternative options for the Wheels to Wings - Papanui ki Waiwhetū major cycle route.

Today's briefing can be found here. The next briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, and will cover the council’s finances and transport.